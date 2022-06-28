Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Unilever by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

