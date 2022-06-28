United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.03. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

