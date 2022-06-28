Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 488.9% in June

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNVC traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,311,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,601. Univec has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

