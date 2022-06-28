Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $17.87

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.87, but opened at $17.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $721.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
