Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $17.87

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.87, but opened at $17.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $721.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

