v.systems Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.25 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $1.08 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,529,720,848 coins and its circulating supply is 2,591,112,384 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

