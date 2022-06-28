Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 218,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,087 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.