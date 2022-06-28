Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.