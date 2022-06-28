Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 88,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.24. 33,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,586. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

