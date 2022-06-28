Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Cut by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.23. 1,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

