Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,272,000 after acquiring an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,884,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.