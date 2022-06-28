Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.13. The stock had a trading volume of 142,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,229. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

