Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

VOOV stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.39. 4,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.39 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

