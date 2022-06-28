Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 15.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,286,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.03. 66,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,951. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.