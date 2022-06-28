Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.41. 50,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.