Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

