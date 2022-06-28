Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0466 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $108.15 million and $2.71 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,318,749,396 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

