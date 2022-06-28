Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Purchases 42,000 Shares

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,248,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,364,498.72.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 1,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$260.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 3,500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$910.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$140.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$140.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 1,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$280.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 76,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,280.00.

Velocity Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,487. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$42.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; a 70% interest in the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

