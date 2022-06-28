Venus (XVS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.11 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00023443 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $59.05 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,699.42 or 1.00007348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00037261 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001760 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

