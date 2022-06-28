Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $54.29 million and $7.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000924 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.