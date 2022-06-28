Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of VRE opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veris Residential will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

