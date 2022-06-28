VersaBank (TSE:VB) Trading Down 0.4%

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$14.64. Approximately 39,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.
The stock has a market cap of C$401.74 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.75.
VersaBank Company Profile (TSE:VB)
