VersaBank (TSE:VB) Trading Down 0.4%

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$14.64. Approximately 39,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$401.74 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.75.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Company Profile (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.