Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 10,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,647,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

VTNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

