Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $282.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $293.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

