Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $282.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $293.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.15.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
