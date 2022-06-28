Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 2.2%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.43. 71,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,443,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,431 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 311,866 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

