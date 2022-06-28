Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the May 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,428. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,318,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter.

