Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 4.2%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 4,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 811,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
The firm has a market cap of $676.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Vista Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $207.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
