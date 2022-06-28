Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 4.2%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 4,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 811,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The firm has a market cap of $676.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Vista Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $207.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 172.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 981,075 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 648.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

