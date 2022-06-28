Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading 4.2% Higher

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 4,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 811,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $676.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 332,634 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

