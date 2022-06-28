Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading 4.2% Higher

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 4,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 811,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $676.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.49.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.