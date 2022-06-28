Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 12,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 838,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 47.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 19.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $278,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $750.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

