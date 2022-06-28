Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 155 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 155 ($1.90) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167 ($2.05).

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 128.38 ($1.58). 51,115,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,182,813. The firm has a market cap of £36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

