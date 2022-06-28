Wanchain Price Tops $0.20 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.71 million and $2.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00096184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00269288 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009701 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001679 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

