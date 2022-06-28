Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,629 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,951. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

