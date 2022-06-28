Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

