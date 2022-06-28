Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $142,216.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,135.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

