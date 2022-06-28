Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.26. 7,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,874. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.