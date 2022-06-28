Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.9% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 198,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 412,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Intel by 9.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 195,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,825,776. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

