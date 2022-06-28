Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Prometheus Biosciences comprises approximately 5.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

