Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Shares of AXON opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.96.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

