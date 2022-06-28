Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 93,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

