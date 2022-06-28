WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.31 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $84.31 million and $5.66 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,878.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.89 or 0.19629707 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00181483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00072222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016067 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

