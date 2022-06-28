Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Up 6.3%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Approximately 995,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 483,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.97.

Get Webis alerts:

Webis Company Profile (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.