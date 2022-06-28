Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Up 6.3%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Approximately 995,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 483,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).
The firm has a market cap of £10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.97.
