Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEEEF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,184. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

About Western Energy Services (Get Rating)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.