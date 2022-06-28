Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WEEEF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,184. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
About Western Energy Services (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Energy Services (WEEEF)
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.