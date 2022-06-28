Wing Finance (WING) Price Hits $5.09 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00024690 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,296 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

