Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $201.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.04 and its 200 day moving average is $218.56. Winmark has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $277.99.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 60.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

