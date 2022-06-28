WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.46

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 6163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPI. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 499,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 479,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 289,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

