Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) rose 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.40.
About Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)
