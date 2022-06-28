Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) rose 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.40.

Get Wolfden Resources alerts:

About Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.