Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.92 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00017327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.92 million and approximately $234,721.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,770.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.57 or 0.05789680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00027785 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00267623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00078811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00581284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00532293 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

