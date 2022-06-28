XIO (XIO) Hits Market Cap of $7.86 Million

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the dollar. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000267 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

