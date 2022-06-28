XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Critical Survey

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get XL Fleet alerts:

This table compares XL Fleet and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet -249.90% -14.60% -13.33% XOS N/A -2.56% -1.18%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XL Fleet and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

XOS has a consensus price target of $8.29, suggesting a potential upside of 320.90%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $15.60 million 10.92 $28.79 million ($0.35) -3.44 XOS $5.05 million 63.84 $23.40 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

Summary

XOS beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.