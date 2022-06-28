XTRABYTES Market Capitalization Achieves $174,682.72 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $174,682.72 and $19.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,774.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.29 or 0.19349068 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00181134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00073886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016086 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

