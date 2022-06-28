YAM V3 (YAM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42,137.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $42,137.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,614.93 or 0.99993204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,679,514 coins and its circulating supply is 14,087,159 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.